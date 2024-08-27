"I hope to entertain you once again on the field" - Dinesh Karthik set to play in Legends League Cricket

Veteran Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is set to partake in the upcoming edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC). The 39-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of representative cricket on June 1.

In a statement, Karthik expressed his excitement over joining Southern Superstars for LLC. He also thanked his fans for their constant support and hoped to dazzle the viewers with his on-field exploits once again.

Karthik said in a statement:

"Playing at the Legends League Cricket is definitely something I am looking forward to after my retirement. I am up to the task both mentally and physically and look forward to playing the brand of cricket I have always enjoyed. Most importantly, to the fans, thank you for your constant support and I hope to entertain you once again on the field."

Dinesh Karthik was last seen in action in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he made a significant impact with his explosive knocks. The swashbuckling batter chalked up 326 runs from 13 innings at an impressive strike rate of 187.35.

It is worth mentioning that following his retirement, the Bengaluru-based franchise appointed Karthik as the batting coach and mentor of the RCB team.

The wicketkeeper made his Team India debut in 2004 in a Test match against Australia in Mumbai. He featured in 180 games for the Men in Blue across formats and finished with 3463 runs and 172 dismissals.

"We look forward to seeing him in action alongside other cricket legends" - LLC co-founder on Dinesh Karthik

The inaugural edition of LLC took place in 2022. Several top retired cricketers have participated in the T20 competition, helping generate great buzz among the masses.

The players who have featured in the tournament include the likes of Chris Gayle, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Shahid Afridi. Reacting to Dinesh Karthik's signing, LLC co-founder Raman Raheja said in a statement:

"We are very excited to have Dinesh Karthik join us. His flair, his penchant to finish matches and entertain the crowd will undoubtedly add value to the Legends League Cricket. We look forward to seeing him in action alongside other cricket legends further cementing out position as the 2nd innings for legendary cricketers."

The LLC auction will be held in Delhi on August 29. Over 200 players will go under the hammer at the event.

