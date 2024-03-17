"I hope he is not finished" - Rahul Dravid on Ravichandran Ashwin

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has reserved high praise for Ravichandran Ashwin while hoping that the veteran off-spinner extends his international career.

Dravid was present at a felicitation organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to celebrate Ashwin completing 500 Test wickets and 100 Test appearances.

Lauding the seasoned campaigner for being an inspirational figure for Indian youngsters, the cricketer-turned-coach said at the event:

"I hope he (Ravichandran Ashwin) is not finished. He has moved the craft of spin bowling through his hard work, dedication, and innovation. That's a great legacy to have. Fantastic! Well done and inspired a whole generation of young spinners. He always has the desire to contribute to the team's success. Have really enjoyed my time with him.

Dravid also spoke about how Ashwin has challenged him as a coach. Elaborating on his relationship with the crafty spinner, he added:

"The good thing about him is that he challenges you, and as a coach, you want that. Looking forward to more such memories with him. He is one of a kind."

Ashwin also received appreciation from legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble. He also expressed his surprise at team management's apprehension to pick the 37-year-old for overseas encounters.

Hailing Ashwin as one of the best players to have donned the Team India jersey, Kumble said:

"In my book, he is one of the best to have represented the country. His numbers have been outstanding. He has an overwhelming correlation with his and India's success. He was never satisfied and wanted more. He should have played his 100th Test much earlier. He doesn't always get picked while India travels overseas, which perplexes me.

Kumble also pointed out how Ashwin has been a dressing-room leader in his career, despite never getting a chance to captain the team. The former India Test captain and coach remarked:

"Although he hasn't been the official Indian captain, he has always been a leader in the dressing room. Wonderful to see him dedicate his 500th wicket to his proud father. He still has some international and IPL cricket left in him. Looking forward to seeing him perform more."

Ravichandran Ashwin shone with the ball in his 100th Test, bagging nine wickets across two innings at Dharamsala against England. With 26 scalps, he finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series as the Men in Blue completed a 4-1 triumph.

"Keep harassing the batsmen for at least a couple of years more" - Ravi Shastri's message to Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravi Shastri was another former Indian coach who expressed his desire to see Ravichandran Ashwin continue playing for the Test team for a few more years.

Reacting to the senior bowler's milestone, Shastri said:

"Achievements of gigantic proportions. It's no joke. Wish you the best. I believe you still have a lot of cricket left. Spinners mature with each passing age. Feel very proud. Well done, enjoy and keep harassing the batsmen for at least a couple of years more."

Ravichandran Ashwin will next be seen in action during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), where he will continue to represent the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Rajasthan will battle it out against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opening encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24.