"I hope he goes past me" - Glenn McGrath reveals his pick to surpass him in Test wickets tally

Australian seam-bowling legend Glenn McGrath recently stated that he hopes Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon can surpass him in the Test wicket-taking charts for the country.

With 563 wickets in 124 Tests, the right-arm seamer remains Australia's highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers. Lyon, Australia's most successful off-spinner, breached the much-awaited 500-wicket milestone against Pakistan in Perth.

Speaking ahead of the McGrath Foundation's 16th annual Pink Test fundraising initiative, the 53-year-old observed that Lyon is bowling extremely well. He stated that Lyon could even surpass Shane Warne's tally of 708 Test wickets if he stays in the game for long enough. McGrath said (via Yahoo Sport):

"To me, records are there for people to break. If 'Lyono' goes past (me), credit to him. He's had an incredible career. I wish him all the best, I hope he goes past me. That's what it's about. I'll still be the most wickets by a fast bowler, so at least I've got something up my sleeve. Whether he gets to 'Shano', that might be a different kettle of fish. It's up to him. He's obviously bowling well, he knows the game so well. It's totally up to him."

After the Perth Test, Aussie captain Pat Cummins also challenged Lyon to go past Warne. Cummins reckons Lyon can play for four more years, taking another 200 scalps.

"It'd be great to see him get a hundred here" - Glenn McGrath on David Warner

Glenn McGrath and David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

With David Warner set to play his final Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground, McGrath hopes to see the dashing left-hander come out and play fearlessly. He elaborated:

"Go out, be positive. We saw him come out and get a good hundred over in Perth, just going back to the way he plays. Hopefully, he can go out on a high. It'd be great to see him get a hundred here in front of his home crowd. You're a long time retired, and I guess I only had one fear when I played, and that was if I walked off the field at the end of the day and didn't back myself on the field. I love seeing sportspeople go out and play without fear and I think he does that."

Australia have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

