 "I hope I don't jinx it, but KL Rahul is playing really really well" - Harbhajan Singh on the wicketkeeper's comeback

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has praised KL Rahul for playing a crucial innings during the team's win over Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup Super Four stage. Rahul scored 39 runs off 44 deliveries on a tricky surface and was also prolific behind the stumps in the second innings as India emerged winners by 41 runs.

The wicket-keeper retained his place in the playing XI on the back of a brilliant hundred against Pakistan, as well as on the account of Shreyas Iyer's back spasms. Rahul came into bat at No.5 after India lost three wickets in quick succession.

Opining that it seemed like Rahul was batting on a different pitch due to the ease with which he was playing compared to the other batters, Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel:

"Ishan Kishan's partnership with Ishan Kishan was crucial. I hope I don't jinx it, but KL Rahul is playing really really well. I hope he does not get injured or something. He is scoring runs in a sublime fashion and it did not look like he was playing on the same pitch as the other batters."

Rahul's bright knock came to an end courtesy of the rampant Dunith Wellalage. The left-arm spinner induced a soft dismissal resulting in a simple return catch in the 30th over.

"Rohit Sharma played brilliantly on a sluggish surface" - Harbhajan Singh

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was the top-scorer of the match, notching 53 runs off 48 deliveries. He made the most of the new ball spell against the pacers when the ball was coming onto the bat.

The opening batter also reached the summit of 10,000 ODI runs with a six off Kasun Rajitha. His innings came to an end when Dunith Wellalage delivery kept low after pitching and breached his defence to castle the stumps.

Praising Rohit Sharma's efforts, Harbhajan Singh said:

"Rohit Sharma played brilliantly on a sluggish surface and looks in excellent touch ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. He played well against Pakistan and now against Sri Lanka as well."

Team India have qualified for the finals of the 2023 Asia Cup with the win over Sri Lanka, to be held on September 17. The Men in Blue will next face Bangladesh on Friday, September 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.