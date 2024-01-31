“I hope it isn't too late till Virat Kohli comes” - Mohammad Kaif concerned about India’s batting for 2nd Test against England

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has expressed concern over India’s batting resources for the second Test against England in the absence of Virat Kohli. He is worried that it might be ‘too late’ for India even if Kohli returns for the third Test.

After being named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England, Kohli pulled out citing personal reasons. In his absence, the hosts went down to the Englishmen by 28 runs in the first Test in Hyderabad.

Apart from Kohli, India will also miss the services of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja for the second Test in Visakhapatnam, which starts on February 2. The former has complained of right quadriceps pain, while the latter has suffered a hamstring injury.

In an interview with Timesofindia.com, Kaif opined that India are playing what basically is a one-day team in Test cricket.

“What I feel is that an Indian ODI team is playing Test cricket at the moment. Be it Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma or Shubman Gill, all are strokemakers. Gill loves to hit shots, but doesn't have much confidence in his defence. So he has to make adjustments to his defensive technique to see off good bowling spells. Even Shreyas Iyer is an aggressive player,” he stated.

On the absence of Kohli, Rahul and Jadeja for the second Test, he remarked:

“I hope it isn't too late till Virat Kohli comes (after the second Test). Dhruv Jurel or on current form, even Sarfaraz Khan can get a look in. But in the absence of KL Rahul and Jadeja, the Indian batting will weaken, no doubt about that. Axar may have to bat at No.8 and that's why I feel Washington Sundar can get a look-in because they want batting till No. 9.”

Kaif also admitted that it would be unfair to drop youngsters without giving them a fair run and go back to the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. He, however, backed Pujara to make a Test comeback on the basis of his good Ranji Trophy form.

How India lost the first Test in Hyderabad

Batting first after winning the toss, England were held to 246 by India as Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets each, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets apiece.

India responded with 436 as Jadeja top-scored with 87, while Rahul (86) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (80) also played crucial knocks.

In their second innings, England recovered from 163/5 to post 420 as Ollie Pope starred with a brilliant 196. Tom Hartley, on debut, then claimed seven wickets as India were bowled out for 202 in a chase of 231.

