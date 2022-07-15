"I am hoping for a podium finish" - Indian cricketer Thirush Kamini bullish on India's chances at Commonwealth Games

Indian opener Thirush Kamini Shankar has backed the Indian women's cricket team to win a medal at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Women's cricket will make its debut in CWG 2022 after the men's category was introduced in the 1998 CWG edition in Kuala Lumpur.

The Indian women's cricket team are placed in Group A and will lock horns with Australia in their first group game on July 29. India will later play Pakistan and Barbados in the league phase before hoping to advance to the knock-outs.

Group B comprises hosts England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member Indian women's cricket team at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian team will also see the return of Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatiya.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, Thirush Kamini spoke about how winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games would augur well for women's cricket in India. She said:

"Winning a medal would be a stepping stone for women's cricket in India. Women's cricket in the country will definitely stand to benefit if we finish on the podium. We have seen how good performances in the past have lifted the state of women's cricket in India and it won't be any different."

Thirush Kamini compared CWG to a World Cup in terms of the quality of cricket that will be on display. The southpaw added:

"The teams are the same, the intensity, the fight and the quality of cricket dished is the same as a World Cup. It is the first time cricket is being played at CWG. I give this a similar weightage to that of a World Cup."

"The Indian cricket team has done well in T20 format" - Thirush Kamini

Thirush Kamini, who is a commentator in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), said the Indian cricket team's recent performances in the T20 format bode well for the side's chances of a podium finish. Thirush Kamini explained:

"India has generally done well in the T20 format. We reached the finals of the World Cup last time and we have players who can play and step up to the big stage. The real challenge starts in the knock-outs and that's when the pressure starts creeping in. I am hoping for a podium finish and hope Indian women's cricket makes a thumping debut at the Commonwealth Games."

The Tamil Nadu-based player also stated that she was surprised by Richa Ghosh's exclusion from the squad for Commonwealth Games. Ghosh, who has scored 191 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of more than 112, failed to make the team. Kamini said:

"The surprise for me was the non-inclusion of Richa Ghosh in the team. The way she played in the T20 World Cup was good and her exclusion came as a surprise. We all saw her great potential and she was a prodigy herself."

