I would jump at chance to coach Indian cricket team, reveals Mohammad Azharuddin

  • Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin revealed that he would be pleased to work as team India. head coach.
  • Mohammad Azharuddin also wished that the IPL take place at some point this year.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 15 Jun 2020, 22:22 IST
Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin revealed that he would be pleased to work as team India head coach.
Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has revealed that he would happily accept the job of coaching the Indian cricket team if given an opportunity. faced the challenge of having captained India in his playing days, Azharuddin believed that he could add value as the head of India's coaching unit with his inputs.

"Yes, I am ready to give it a shot. If I get an opportunity to work with the Indian team, I would jump at it without batting an eyelid," Azharuddin told Gulf News.

Hope IPL happens this year: Mohammad Azharuddin

With the IPL being postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, cricket in India has come to a standstill. But Mohammad Azharuddin is hopeful that the marquee T20 event will take place at some point this year.

IPL has given India many stars like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, etc. and that is why Mohammad Azharuddin believes that the the tournament held a position of huge importance in Indian cricket.

"I hope the league can eventually get a window where we get to host a minimum of seven matches. The league, whether one likes it or not, has given a lot to the sport in the last 10-12 years. It's a stage where cricketers get a lot of attention if they perform and get recognised quickly. Just think about it, a Hardik Pandya or a Jasprit Bumrah may still have been struggling in first class cricket if the IPL was not there," Mohammad Azharuddin stated.
Published 15 Jun 2020, 22:22 IST
Indian Cricket Team Mohammad Azharuddin Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Cricket News Today
