“I just coloured my beard two days ago” - Virat Kohli’s hilarious statement on Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli believes the time was right for him to walk away from Test cricket, and hilariously pointed to coloring his beard recently as a validation of the same. The 36-year-old retired from Tests in May, much to the shock of the entire cricketing world.

Kohli had been in dismal form throughout the 2024/25 season in Tests, averaging under 23 in 10 matches. His retirement came a month before India's ongoing Test tour of England.

The side had lost its last two Test series against New Zealand and Australia, with Kohli enduring a massive struggle with the willow.

While attending a dinner hosted by former teammate Yuvraj Singh on July 8, Virat Kohli was asked about his Test retirement, to which he responded (via TOI):

"I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days."

Virat Kohli also thanked former India coach Ravi Shastri, who was also in attendance, for his success as Test captain.

"Honestly, if I wasn't working with him... what happened in Test cricket wouldn't have been possible. The clarity which we had together is very hard to find. It's everything for cricketers to grow in their careers. Even he hadn't backed me the way he did... those press conferences where he took the bullets from the front line. Things would have been different and I always have respect and regard for him, for being a massive part of my cricketing journey," he said.

Kohli finished his Test career with 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries, in 123 games. He remains India's most successful Test captain, winning 40 out of 68 matches.

Team India off to an impressive start in Tests in the post-Virat Kohli era

Team India have made an impressive start to the post-Virat Kohli era in Tests in their ongoing tour of England. A week before Kohli announced his Test retirement, Rohit Sharma also walked away from the format, resulting in India appointing Shubman Gill as the Test captain.

Gill has excelled in his first two Tests as captain, breaking batting records for fun with his 585 runs in the first two matches against England at an average of over 146. His heroics helped India draw level at 1-1 in the five-match series after their heartbreaking loss in the opening Test.

Virat Kohli was part of India's previous three Test tours of England, including leading the side in the latter two.

