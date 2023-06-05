“I just felt a bit of crunching in my side, and I am very cautious with it" - Josh Hazlewood expects to be fit in time for the Ashes 

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood became the latest injury casualty ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He was ruled out of the summit clash due to a side strain injury and was replaced by the in-form Michael Neser in the Aussie squad.

The ongoing year has been one to forget for Hazlewood primarily due to injuries. He struggled with an Achilles injury during the home series against South Africa, which caused him to miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He also managed to play only four matches in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Hazlewood cited workload as a factor behind his injuries and lamented poor timing.

“I am not playing Test matches, but I am still bowling for close to 50 weeks of the year," Hazlewood said. "Just bowling in the past week or so here in England, it feels a bit easier. You have a nice Dukes ball, there is a bit doing, you don’t have to break your back every ball like you do in India or Australia or somewhere else. Hopefully, that plays into my hands a little bit.”

The ace pacer added that bowling in the shortest format is strenuous when compared to the more friendly red ball.

"After a long break, the intensity of the IPL is through the roof. You’re bowling wide yorker there, wide yorker to the other side, slower-ball, bouncer. Your body just gets in some bad positions technical-wise. I just felt a bit of crunching in my side, and I am very cautious with it,” Hazlewood continued.

Hazlewood has around two weeks to regain full fitness to be available for selection for the first Ashes Test that begins on June 16 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

“Being a fast bowler, not many walk off the field by their own choice" - Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood's absence proves to be a huge concern for Australia considering his experience as well as his record in England. The right-arm pacer has taken 36 wickets in eight Tests at an average of 23.58 on English soil.

Embracing the harsh reality that the career of a fast bowler can be brought to a halt at any given time, Hazlewood said:

“I don’t really think too far ahead. You can get caught out a bit if you think too far ahead and where you will be in four years. I could still be playing then, I might not be. Being a fast bowler, not many walk off the field by their own choice. A lot of the time it comes through injury or your body has had enough. Sometimes it hits you at 33, 34, 35, or 36. It could be any time.”

India and Australia will lock horns in the World Test Championship final from June 7 onwards at the Oval.

Will Australia sorely miss the services of Josh Hazlewood in the WTC Final? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes