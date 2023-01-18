"I just can't go there and ask for an opening slot" - Ishan Kishan on comparison with Shubman Gill

Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan didn't feature in a single game in the team's ODI series against Sri Lanka, despite smashing a double-hundred in his previous ODI against Bangladesh.

Many felt that it was harsh on the southpaw to miss out as the team management backed Shubman Gill. To his credit, Gill has been consistent over the past 12 months whenever he has received an opportunity and was excellent against Sri Lanka as well.

Speaking to Star Sports, Ishan Kishan explained why he respected the decision. He also spoke about the opportunity to bat in the Indian team's middle-order and said:

"I just can't go there and ask for an opening slot because we know how much competition is going on with everyone doing well for the team. So now that I may get the opportunity in the middle order, I will look to help my team win from those tough situations."

"It did hurt a bit" - Ishan Kishan on snub against Sri Lanka

Ishan Kishan further elaborated on how well Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have played in recent times and why he needs to wait for his opportunity. He stated:

"Yes, I got a double hundred in my previous game and it did hurt a bit when I didn't get a chance against Sri Lanka. But you can't overlook the good work that Rohit Bhai has done over the years and what Shubman Gill has done in the series that he has got."

Ishan Kishan @ishankishan51 I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything 🇮🇳 https://t.co/xlNzuWxA4w

With KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unavailable for the New Zealand ODIs, Kishan is likely to bat in the middle-order. It will be a different challenge as he has predominantly been deployed as a top-order batter. Here's what Kishan had to say about it:

"I think it is a good opportunity for me to prove myself in the middle order. I know people think that I am good as an opener, but I want to prove myself at No. 4 or No. 5 and take my team out of a tough situation.

"If the team is in a good situation, then I want to go out there and play my shots."

The first ODI of the series between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad began earlier on Wednesday (January 18). The Men in Blue, having won the toss, were 35/0 after six overs at the time of writing.

India’s Playing XI for first ODI against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

