"I just love this job too much"- Sanjay Manjrekar on whether he applied for India's head coach role after T20 World Cup 2024

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is a well-known cricket pundit and some fans felt that he would do a wonderful job as India's new head coach. The BCCI had opened the applications for the post of a new head coach and several high-profile names were linked.

However, Manjrekar was quick to shed light on the fact that he did not have any coaching experience at any cricketing level. He also claimed that he was loving being a cricket pundit and had no intention of leaving that job.

Here's what Sanjay Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo about the same:

"I haven't coached any team in my life. I just enjoy this job (punditry) too much."

Current head coach Rahul Dravid had confirmed in the press conference ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign that it would be his final assignment at the helm and that he wouldn't be re-applying for the role.

Andy Flower answered the question passed on by Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar cheekily passed on the question of India's next head coach to Andy Flower, who was present in the discussion. The former Zimbabwe cricketer, who was a successful England coach as well, claimed that he hadn't applied for the post of India's head coach as he was happy with his roles in franchise cricket.

On this, Flower said:

"I have not applied for the job, on the basis that I am very happy with my appointments at the moment in franchise cricket. Whoever does get it, I think they are lucky from a professional and personal point of view. It is one of the best jobs in cricket that you could get and a huge honour for whoever gets it."

Flower is the current head coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who made a sensational run to the IPL 2024 playoffs by winning their final six league games. As far as India's head coach job is concerned, Gautam Gambhir seems to be one of the more talked about names.

