“I just think all the pressure is on them” - Former cricketer’s interesting statement on IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin opined that India are under pressure to deliver in familiar conditions as talks of 'unfair advantage' fail to subside ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final. The Men in Blue will play the knockout clash at the Dubai International Stadium, the same venue where they have played the entirety of the campaign so far.

Team India have settled well into the subcontinent-like conditions, recording three convincing wins on the bounce to finish as Group A leaders. Other sides have had to play across different venues in Pakistan during the tournament's group stage. Furthermore, due to the scheduling fiasco, both Group B semi-finalists South Africa and Australia had to travel to Dubai, with the knockout phase schedule uncertain until the last group stage game.

While the conditions arguably suit India more than their semi-final opponents Australia, Brad Haddin feels their strength makes them vulnerable to pressure.

"India are in the unique position that they've played every game at the same venue, there is no grass in the square, it is dry. It suits India and I just think all the pressure is on them," Haddin said on the Willow Talk podcast (via Yahoo Sports).

"They've got it set up, they're playing great cricket but it's a one-off shootout. Australia pride themselves on making sure they're tournament play is spot-on and this is one of those games," he added.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma had brushed aside allegations of any advantage of playing at the same venue ahead of the semi-final clash. He asserted that the players have had to adapt constantly due to the surface playing out differently on each occasion.

"Look, the three matches we played, the nature of the surface was the same. But in all three games, the pitch has behaved differently. This is not our home, this is Dubai. We don't play so many matches here, so this is new for us too," Rohit Sharma said during the pre-match press conference.

Reportedly, a fresh pitch will be used for the upcoming heavyweight clash on Tuesday, March 4.

"I can see Australia beating India in these conditions" - Brad Haddin backs Steve Smith and co. to win 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Team India's squad composition, leaning towards a spin-heavy bowling attack, has been in play throughout the campaign. With Varun Chakravarthy also coming into play, the spinners have dominated the proceedings after the pacers' initial spell with the new ball.

Australia, on the other hand, come into the clash having played both their matches on a flat surface at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Men in Yellow registered a record run chase against England, and were on course for victory against Afghanistan too, before rain intervened to have the final say.

"I don't think there's any pressure on the Australians at all. They've (India) had it all their own way and I can see - I don't know whether it's an upset - but I can see Australia beating India in these conditions. And I hope so, especially for where the tournament's been," Haddin predicted.

"They probably haven't had the success or style of game that's really been that attractive for the last six months. So I think the pressure is right on India to make a final. And I think if they don't make the final, there will be a big reaction," he concluded.

India are eyeing their third consecutive Champions Trophy final, while Australia look to hold both ODI titles simultaneously after their 2023 ODI World Cup triumph.

