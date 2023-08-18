"I just thought this guy is crazy, this is not normal"- Shoaib Akhtar hails Sachin Tendulkar the 'greatest of all time'

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes Indian legend Sachin tendulkar is the greatest batter of all time irrespective of the different eras. Akhtar has had many face-offs with Tendulkar during their playing days and has massive respect for the legendary batter.

The former pacer explained how Tendulkar had to face different bowlers at their peak through different eras in his 24-year-long international career. Akhtar feels the great batter dominated whichever bowler he faced:

Speaking to RevSportz, here's what Shoaib Akhtar had to say about Sachin Tendulkar:

"The reason I call Sachin the greatest of all time is because he had to first face Warne, McGrath, Wasim Akram, West Indies and South Africa pace batteries. Then after 10 years he had to face fastest bowlers like Brett Lee, me, Dale Steyn and the other guys. I just thought this guy is crazy, this is not normal, nothing less than extraordinary."

Shoaib Akhtar on Sachin Tendulkar's sensational 98 in Centurion

Sachin Tendulkar's 98 at Centurion against Pakistan during the 2003 World Cup is regarded as one of the greatest innings he has played in ODI cricket. Shoaib Akhtar was a part of that Pakistan team and recalled just how incredibly well Tendulkar dominated the likes of him, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

On this, Akhtar stated:

"The way Sachin smashed us in Centurion was just extraordinary. The way he mounted pressure on us with Sehwag and others, credit to him and also we don't talk much about Yuvraj. He is the greatest of all time when it comes to middle order."

India and Pakistan are set to face off against each other in the Asia Cup on September 2 in Kandy. The two teams could potentially play each other two more times in the tournament, before meeting at the World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 14.