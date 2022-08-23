"I just want to represent my country at an international level, even if I’m the 12th man in the team" - When Rishabh Pant was desperate to be a part of Team India

Rishabh Pant is currently an integral part of Team India across all formats. He carved a niche for himself with his fearless approach very early into his international career.

Pant first made a mark in the 2016 U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh. He scored 267 runs, including a century in the quarter-finals against Namibia U-19, in six games. The southpaw then had a tremendous 2016-17 Ranji Trophy campaign, smashing 972 runs while playing for Delhi.

He also showcased his talent in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 198 runs in 10 games for the Delhi Daredevils (now called Delhi Capitals). His good run of form earned him an India call-up early in 2017 for the three T20Is against England.

Following his maiden call-up, Pant stated that he was keen to be a part of the Indian squad even if meant being the 12th man. When asked about his preference in an interview with Scroll back in 2017, the keeper-batter stated:

"It’s a matter of great pride to play for the country. I just want to represent my country at an international level, even if I’m the 12th man in the team. There’s no preference."

Deepu Narayanan @deeputalks

Previous youngest was Ishant Sharma (19y 152d) in 2008.

#INDvENG Rishabh Pant (19y 120d) is the now the youngest Indian on T20I debut.Previous youngest was Ishant Sharma (19y 152d) in 2008. Rishabh Pant (19y 120d) is the now the youngest Indian on T20I debut.Previous youngest was Ishant Sharma (19y 152d) in 2008.#INDvENG

Pant eventually made his international debut in the third and final game of the series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He remained unbeaten on five off three balls as the Men in Blue posted a mammoth total of 202/6. In response, England could only manage 127 runs, losing the game by 75 runs.

The youngster has only gotten better with time and is currently India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter across formats. He is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which will be followed by the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Rishabh Pant named in India's Asia Cup 2022 squad

After a busy few months, Pant was rested for the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

He will return to action in Asia Cup 2022, which will get underway in the UAE on August 27.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏏



What changes will you make?



#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #India #TeamIndia #AsiaCup #CricketTwitter Here is our India Best XI for the Asia Cup 2022What changes will you make? Here is our India Best XI for the Asia Cup 2022 🇮🇳🏏What changes will you make? 👇#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #India #TeamIndia #AsiaCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/ih7tw2PjG5

India will hope to fine tune their squad ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Pant, who has had underwhelming returns in the shortest format, will look to hit strides and gear up for the marquee ICC competition.

The Men in Blue will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar