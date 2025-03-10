"I was just wishing India had won this in Lahore" - Ajay Jadeja on Men in Blue's 4-wicket victory in 2025 Champions Trophy final

Team India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Following the match, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja said he would have loved seeing the Men in Blue win the final in Lahore, Pakistan.

The ICC event was hosted by Pakistan. However, India had refused to travel to the neighboring country, citing security issues. Thus, all the games featuring Rohit Sharma and company were shifted to Dubai.

Jadeja praised the Pakistan fans for their excitement towards the tournament despite the home side's dismal campaign. Suggesting that India winning the final in Pakistan would have been a great moment, the cricketer-turned-commentator said on the show 'The DP World Dressing Room' (via YouTube channel 'Sports Central'):

"Shoutout ot the fans as well because every player that I've talked to who's been there, they've enjoyed being there. The people of Pakistan have also come out in numbers. Their team didn't do as well as they would've liked, but they've still kept that thing, and it's been a happy moment and great tournament. I was just wishing that if India had won this in Lahore, it would've been even better. It would've been a victory beyond just the sport." (from 2:12)

The 2025 Champions Trophy was the first major ICC event to be played in Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup, which they jointly hosted with India and Sri Lanka.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team chased a 252-run target against New Zealand in the summit clash. Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his batting exploits. He scored 76 runs off 83 balls with the help of three sixes and seven fours.

"It was an eye-opener for him that it is a normal country" - Wasim Akram shares Matthew Hayden's experience of visiting Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram said former Australia opener Matthew Hayden had a great time in Pakistan during the 2025 Champions Trophy. Hayden was part of the commentary team and it was his first visit to the Asian country.

Sharing Hayden's text message about his experience in Pakistan, Akram said on the same show (from 2:52):

"Matthew Hayden had never been to Pakistan. So, he went to Pakistan, and after a week, he texted me on WhatsApp, 'Waz, I'm so sorry I haven't been to this country before. I'm in love with this country, the people, the food and everything'. It was an eye-opener for him that it is a normal country."

The hosts and defending champions Pakistan failed to win a single match at the 2025 Champions Trophy. They suffered a group-stage exit following defeats to India and New Zealand. Their last group fixture against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain.

