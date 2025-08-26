“I keep telling him that you’re my bunny” - Mohammed Siraj’s stunning statement on Team India star after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has reflected on his bond with Test skipper Shubman Gill. The duo were recently in action during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Siraj starred as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps, while Gill topped the scoring charts with 754 runs, including four centuries.

In a recent interview with RevSportz, the Hyderabad seamer was asked about his relationship with Gill. The 31-year-old opened up, saying:

“Shubman and I have been together for a long time. We have played India A. We have spent time off the field as well. We made our Test debuts together at the MCG, and also became ODI No. 1 (ICC rankings) at the same time. We have a lot of memories together. He’s also the captain of Gujarat Titans. We bat at the nets together and keep talking. I keep telling him that you’re my bunny. Our understanding is very easy and it reflects on the field. He understands what I want, what I don’t and vice versa.”

Shubman and Siraj also play for the same IPL franchise, the Gujarat Titans.

“Really proud” - Mohammed Siraj on Shubman Gill’s growth as the leader

In the same conversation, Mohammed Siraj also praised Shubman Gill for his growth as captain and wished the latter luck for the 2025 Asia Cup, where he will serve as Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy. Siraj said:

“I am really proud of his growth as a captain, and now that he is the vice-captain for the Asia Cup as well, I would definitely want him to bring the trophy back. All the best to him and the team.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj hasn’t found a place in the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup. The tournament is set to begin on September 9, with the Men in Blue placed in Group A alongside hosts UAE, Pakistan, and Oman.

