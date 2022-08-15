"I kept wondering that, 'How to get him out'" - When Hasan Ali felt clueless while bowling to Rohit Sharma

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali has been the mainstay in the national team ever since his performances helped the Men in Green win the Champions Trophy in 2017.

However, like several world-class bowlers, he has also struggled against Rohit Sharma and recalled feeling clueless bowling to the Indian batter during the World Cup in 2019.

Sharma had a memorable 2019 World Cup campaign in England, scoring a record-breaking five centuries in nine games. One of those came in a high-octane clash against Pakistan at Old Trafford, where he hammered a 113-ball knock of 140 to fashion a convincing win for India.

When asked who has been the most challenging batter to bowl to in an ICC video, Hasan Ali had no doubts about picking Sharma. The seamer stated that he was unsure of where to bowl against the right-handed batter. He said:

"Rohit Sharma in 2019 World Cup! I was like, 'What do you want?' You have completed your century as well, now what else do you want? Anyway, he got out later, but I felt during that entire time, I kept wondering that, 'How to get him out'. Very difficult to get Rohit Sharma out."

While Ali did dismiss the 35-year-old, the damage had already been done. The right-arm seamer was also the costliest bowler for the Men in Green. He returned with figures of 10-0-71-1 as India were 336-5 in 50 overs and won the match by 89 runs via the D/L method.

Hasan Ali axed from Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

Hasan Ali (Image Credits: Getty).

With the Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on the horizon, a Rohit Sharma-Hasan Ali battle would have been mouthwatering. However, the 28-year-old has lost his place in the side, owing to his poor form across formats.

The seamer took a couple of wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup against India, dismissing Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav. However, chief selector Mohammad Wasim insisted that Ali had been given a break while skipper Babar Azam has backed his teammate to come back strongly.

Either Haris Rauf or Naseem Shah are likely to take the new ball with left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi. India and Pakistan will face one another on August 28 in Dubai.

