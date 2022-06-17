"I kind of knew that at the start of the series that I will be leading the side" - Hardik Pandya on being named India captain for Ireland series 

All-rounder Hardik Pandya opened up about his newfound leadership position within the Indian team. The 28-year-old was named the captain for India's tour of Ireland comprising two T20Is.

Hardik Pandya was considered a heavy favorite to lead the side following his success with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He will be leading a 17-man contingent for the series beginning on June 26. Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will act as Pandya's deputy.

Claiming that nobody would have envisioned him being the India captain a few months back, Pandya said this in an interview with Star Sports ahead of the fourth T20I in Rajkot:

"Obviously, I kind of knew that at the start of the series that I will be leading the side after this series. It's always an honor to lead your country and who would have thought seven months back, you know life can change a lot if you put the right mind and if you keep working hard."

The new skipper will lead a group of second-string players, the majority of whom are playing in the ongoing home series against South Africa.

Due to persistent injury issues, Hardik Pandya mainly donned the role of a pure batter across both franchise and international cricket. He eventually found himself out of the squad after a disastrous 2021 T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE.

After undergoing intense rehabilitation in 2022, Pandya tasted success in the IPL and earned a recall to the senior squad. Returning to the national fold as an all-rounder, Pandya said:

"It's important whenever my team requires, I will always be there to bowl a couple of overs. In the last game I did not bowl because I think our bowlers were fantastic, so my services were not needed. We play with six bowlers and it is always important in T20 cricket that you have a sixth bowling option."

In the first two T20Is against the Proteas, the all-rounder was deployed as the sixth bowling option.

"I've done it for so many years now and it comes naturally to me" - Hardik Pandya on playing the role of the finisher

Hardik Pandya, while leading in the IPL, played in the middle order at No. 4 for the Gujarat Titans (GT). With 487 runs in the campaign, he was the second-highest run-scorer among Indians in the tournament. However, he finds himself back in the finisher's role for the national team.

Speaking about the switch back to down the order, the all-rounder said:

"I have always enjoyed that role. Where I bat and what I do, you really have to love what you are doing, you really need to enjoy the situation. For me, I enjoy the challenge that comes with it because it is not easy to go out there and swing from ball one. I've done it for so many years now and it comes naturally to me."

Meanwhile, losing the toss for the fourth successive contest, Team India have been put into bat by South Africa in the ongoing series. At the time of writing, the Men In Blue are placed at 39/2 after five overs.

