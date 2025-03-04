"I don't know, that's up to you guys to break down" - Virat Kohli's candid reaction on whether he is playing his best in ODIs

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli dead-batted a query on whether he is playing his best in the one-day format after guiding the Men in Blue to victory over Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The 36-year-old replied that his focus has always been on doing a job for the team.

Ad

India beat Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Batting first after winning the toss, the Aussies were held to 264 in 49.3 overs. Yet again, Kohli guided the chase, scoring 84 off 98 balls, a patient knock that featured five fours. Thanks to his efforts, the Men in Blue got over the line in 48.1 overs to book their place in the final.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli did not give a direct answer to a query on whether he is at his best in ODIs at present. He replied (via Cricbuzz):

Ad

Trending

"I don't know that's up to you guys to break down. I have never focused on those things. I never spoken about those things. When you don't think about milestones it happens along the way to victories. I take pride in doing what my team wants. Those things don't matter anymore for me. It's just about stepping out and hopefully doing the job for the team."

Ad

Ad

Asked about the aspect of his knock that pleased him the most, the former India captain stated that he wasn't feeling desperate and knew he was in control of proceedings even when the big hits weren't coming. Kohli elaborated:

"I wasn't feeling desperate and feeling happy knocking ones around and when as a batsman you start taking pride in taking singles into the gaps, that is when you know you are playing good cricket and you know you are in for a big partnership. In the game against Pakistan and today that was the most pleasing factor for me."

Ad

Ad

Chasing 265, India lost Shubman Gill for eight and skipper Rohit Sharma for 28. However, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (45 off 62) added 91 for the third wicket to put India on course for victory. KL Rahul (42* off 34), Axar Patel (27 off 30) and Hardik Pandya (28 off 24) also chipped in as India knocked Australia out of the ICC event.

Virat Kohli is India's leading run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Kohli is India's leading run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy, with 217 runs in four innings at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 83.14. The 36-year-old was dismissed for 22 against Bangladesh, but followed it up with an unbeaten 100 against Pakistan.

The right-handed batter was out for 11 in India's last group match against New Zealand. He perished to a brilliant one-handed catch by Glenn Phillips at backward point. Kohli, however, made amends with a fine knock in the semifinals against Australia. He will be keen to continue his good form when India take on the winner of the South Africa-New Zealand clash in the Champions Trophy final on March 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback