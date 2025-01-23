"I don't know how I grabbed it" - Pakistan all-rounder recalls Virat Kohli's dismissal in 2017 Champions Trophy final

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has recalled Indian captain Virat Kohli's dismissal during the 2017 Champions Trophy at The Oval in London. The spin-bowling all-rounder revealed that he still has no idea how he took that catch.

The 36-year-old's wicket taken by Mohammad Amir was a massive moment in the final, especially as Kohli specializes in massive chases. The dismissal occurred in the third over as a leading edge of the right-hander's bat flew to Shadab at point to see his back for five runs. However, Azhar Ali had dropped a simple catch off Kohli's bat in the previous delivery.

During a recent interaction, the 26-year-old revealed that he thought Kohli could threaten Pakistan's chance of winning the game after the dropped chance by Azhar. He stated, as quoted by Cricketpakistan.pk:

"When Azhar Ali dropped the catch, I was at point, and I went back to back him up. I was thinking, 'He's that type of player who can win a game from anywhere.' I didn't see it the first time because as a point fielder, you always see where the blade goes. But I don't know how I grabbed it. Thank God we did, otherwise, we might not have won."

The Men in Green had set their arch-rivals a target of 339 on the back of a hundred from Fakhar Zaman and half-centuries from Azhar and Mohammad Hafeez. Babar Azam had also chipped in with a composed 46 off 52 balls.

Shadab Khan taken to cleaners by Hardik Pandya but picks up two wickets in Pakistan's 180-run win

Shadab Khan celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Shadab picked up two crucial wickets of Yuvraj Singh and Kedar Jadhav back in 2017, grabbing figures of 7-0-60-2. With Hardik Pandya's explosive 76 keeping Team India alive in the contest after their top-order collapse, the all-rounder blasted him for 23 runs in an over, including three consecutive sixes.

Pandya's dismissal came after a horrendous mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja, ending their hopes. The Men in Blue eventually folded for 158 as Pakistan won by 180 runs, giving them their first Champions Trophy title. The subcontinent nation will host the upcoming edition of the tournament.

