"I know how to be patient in terms of waiting for my opportunities" - Hanuma Vihari on earning his place in the Indian team 

Middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari has been someone Team India have been able to rely upon over the last few years. Regardless of the role and conditions, he has stepped up as a backup player in an era where the Indian Test middle-order was densely packed.

Making his debut during the 2018 England tour, Vihari only has 15 appearances under his belt so far. In that time frame, he has opened the innings, came in at No.3, handled the lower-middle order on several occasions, and even bowled part-time off-spin.

The Andhra-born batter earned his national call-up after piling up runs in the domestic circuit at an average of over 60 and now has over 100 First-Class appearances. However, the stacked Indian middle-order limited his appearances and rendered him a backup player.

Reflecting on his journey in domestic cricket where he started with Hyderabad in 2010, Vihari said in an interview with the New Indian Express:

"I'd to struggle in domestic cricket for a long time. I've been performing consistently in the domestic circuit to make it to the national team. So I know how to be patient in terms of waiting for my opportunities.

"So that journey itself shows I have been waiting patiently for a chance by performing well for years together. I would say I've earned my place in the Indian team."

Promoted to No.3 in the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara in the last Test assignment, Vihari is likely to be dropped down the order should he be selected for the Edgbaston Test. He was given the top-order slot in the warm-up contest against Leicestershire, but failed to make it count with scores of 3 and 20 in the drawn fixture.

Vihari acknowledges that there is a load of competition for spots in the Indian team. Feeling that the only way to cement the spot is to make the most of the opportunity, he said:

"It can get challenging. But whatever games I get to play, I try to do my best for the team and contribute as much as I can. You can't complain when you are playing for India because there is lots of competition.

"You take whatever opportunity that comes your way so you try to make that place your own. That is what I was trying to do for the last couple of years. Hopefully, going forward, I can cement my place."

The right-handed batter has scored 808 runs for India in Test cricket at an average of 35.13.

"We have played some amazing series, especially overseas" - Hanuma Vihari

Vihari came into the Indian side, which was on the verge of a historic run. The 4-1 series loss in 2018 to England kick-started a brand of aggressive cricket led by Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli.

He stepped up with some important knocks in the maiden cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) for India. He also played a key role in the team's historic series win over Australia. Playing through a massive hamstring tear, the batter led the fight to earn a draw in Sydney, keeping the series alive.

Reflecting back on his journey with the Indian team so far, Vihari said:

"It has been good. I've been part of the team for four years now. We have played some amazing series, especially overseas (England and Australia). It has been a privilege to be part of those, it will be remembered for a long time. I hope it will continue for years to come."

With Cheteshwar Pujara set to make a return to the playing XI following his successful county stint with Sussex, the No.5 spot in the middle-order is up for grabs in the absence of Ajinkya Rahane. The management will have to take a call between Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari for the role in the upcoming Test.

The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England will commence on July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

