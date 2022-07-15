"I know how a player feels when he is going through this period" - Babar Azam on his tweet in Virat Kohli's support

Pakistan captain Babar Azam threw his weight behind his batting rival Virat Kohli to come out of his rut. The right-handed batter, who tweeted in support of his Indian counterpart on Thursday, said he needs the entire country's backing.

Kohli, who has been under significant pressure for some time now, hasn't scored a hundred since November 2019 across domestic and international cricket. The former Indian captain is yet to find his feet on the ongoing England tour, with the highest score of 20 across formats.

Speaking ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which starts at Galle, Azam revealed that he backed him via Twitter as he empathizes with players' struggles.

"I just feel that in the present situation Kohli needs support and to be backed. I tweeted wishing him the best because I know how a player feels when he is going through this period and he needs the support of everyone," Babar stated, as quoted by Sportstar.

The Pakistani batter has been constantly compared to the former Indian captain as one of the most prolific batters, especially in one-day internationals. While Kohli has struggled for runs, Babar Azam has scored three ODI tons this year alongside a solitary Test hundred.

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter looked in good nick on Thursday in the second ODI against England at Lord's as India were chasing 247 runs for victory. The Delhi-born player struck three boundaries before edging one to Jos Buttler behind the stumps off David Willey's bowling.

Eventually, the tourists succumbed to a 100-run loss as England squared the three-match series.

"He is such a great batsman so he does not need reassurance" - Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has had an extended lean patch with the bat. (Image Credits: Getty)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma asserted that every player goes through difficult phases in their career. He believes one good knock should bring the former world No.1 batter into form.

Addressing reporters at the end of the second ODI, Rohit said:

"He has played so many matches. He is playing for so many years. He is such a great batsman so he does not need reassurance. I pointed to this in my last press conference, too: form goes up and down, that is part and parcel of any cricketer's career.

"So a player like him, who has played for so many years, who has made so many runs, who has won so many matches, he only needs one or two good innings. That is my thinking and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly."

With the series in line, India and England will lock horns with each other in the third and final ODI on July 17 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

