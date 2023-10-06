"I know a few things that Pakistan is currently the global leader" - Aakash Chopra trolls a Pakistani fan for calling his team 'number 1'

Aakash Chopra has offered a brutal reply to a Pakistani cricket fan who called his team "number 1". The cricketer-turner-pundit said he knew "a few things" where Pakistan was a "global leader", in a thinly veiled jibe at the country's struggles with terrorism and economic problems, and asked the fan to explain what was he talking about.

Pakistan were the top-ranked men's team in ODIs until recently but India took the top spot after winning the Asia Cup and then two ODIs against Australia. The Men in Blue only became the second team to lead the ICC rankings in all formats.

The fan's comment came in reply to Chopra's post on X about Pakistan's "unpredictability" during their first innings against the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup. Babar Azam and company got all out for 286 in the match.

"Pakistan is batting like Pakistan…predictably unpredictable 🤪 #CWC23 #PAKvNED," Chopra said in the original post on X.

"Pakistan is number 1, Look at you ??" the fan replied.

"Number 1 in?? I know a few things that Pakistan is currently the global leader but I shall stay out of it. Pray tell which sport/sphere are you referring to?" Chopra hit back.

Considered the favorites before the match, Pakistan strung together a few partnerships but had three batting collapses. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel scored twin 68s in the middle overs but no other batter went past the 20-run mark.

The Dutch came with well-laid plans and talented youngster Bas de Leede was the pick of the bowlers with his brilliant four-wicket haul.

"All of the eyes will be on Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi" - Aakash Chopra before the match

Before the match, the cricketer-turned-commentator had picked Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi as key players for Pakistan.

"All of the eyes will be on Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, when Pakistan take on the Netherlands," Aakash Chopra said in a YouTube video. "That is because irrespective of the opposition, they step up. The Netherlands have done well to each this point, but Pakistan will be looking to bring their A-game on the ground."

Babar got out for 5 (18) in the first innings while Shaheen is currently bowling in the second innings.

