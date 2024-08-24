“I know you will spread the same joy through everything” – Gautam Gambhir congratulates Shikhar Dhawan on his illustrious career after retirement

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has wished Shikhar Dhawan on his illustrious career after the latter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, August 24. Gambhir added that Dhawan would spread the same joy in whatever he takes up in his second innings. The reaction came hours after Dhawan brought the curtains to his career spanning 14 years.

For the unversed, Dhawan represented the national side in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is. The southpaw amassed 10,867 runs with the help of 24 centuries and 44 fifties across formats. The Delhi batter scored 9,797 runs in 334 T20s, comprising two tons and 70 half-centuries. He played his last game for India against Bangladesh in an ODI in December 2022.

Gambhir shared a picture of Dhawan on his Instagram story and wrote:

“Congratulations Shiki on a fantastic career! I know you will spread the same joy through everything you take up in the future!”

Gautam Gambhir's Instagram story for Shikhar Dhawan. [Pic credits: @gautamgambhir55 on Instagram]

Dhawan’s retirement came weeks ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) retentions. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper had sustained a shoulder injury that forced him to leave the T20 league mid-way last season. The 38-year-old had also missed a few games during the 2023 season while playing for the same franchise.

“I always had one goal in mind that was to play for India” – Shikhar Dhawan on his retirement message

Shikhar Dhawan expressed his gratitude to play for India across formats. He thanked his coaches and family for their support in pursuing his dreams.

In his latest Instagram post, Dhawan wrote:

“I always had one goal in mind that was to play for India and I achieved it thanks to a lot of people. First of all my family, my childhood coaches Tarak Sinha and Madan Sharma, under their guidance, I learnt cricket. Then my entire team with whom I played for years, got another family, fame and everyone’s love and support."

"As it’s said that to move ahead in the story, you need to flip over the pages. Hence, I’m also doing that, I’m announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket," he added.

Shikhar Dhawan finished among the top 10 run-scorers for the Men in Blue in ODIs. He also has the second-highest runs in IPL, scoring 6,769 in 222 matches, only behind Virat Kohli (8004 in 252 games).

