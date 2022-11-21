"I have learnt a lot from Sachin sir when I used to play franchise cricket with him" - Suryakumar Yadav

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav shed light on the plaudits he received for his exemplary knock in the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday, November 20. The Mumbai-born batter became only the third Indian to record multiple T20I centuries after Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 111 off 51 deliveries helped Team India pick up a massive win over the BlackCaps at Mount Maunganui. It also brought in a slew of congratulatory messages from all corners of the cricketing world.

Fans and former cricketers were blown away by Yadav's innings, which cemented him further as one of the finest T20I batters the nation has ever produced.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #NZvIND A well deserved Player of the Match award for @surya_14kumar as #TeamIndia win by 65 runs in the 2nd T20I

Speaking on the latest edition of Chahal TV, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that it feels good to earn praise from the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. He said following the end of the second T20I:

"It feels good when people send messages or tweets about my innings, I have learnt a lot from Sachin [Tendulkar] sir when I used to play franchise cricket with him. I also learn a lot from Virat [Kohli] when we play together now, it feels very good."

Yadav shared a dressing room with Sachin Tendulkar during the formative years of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career almost a decade ago. They were reunited after he was bought back by the Mumbai Indians in the 2018 edition after impressing for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

By thar time, though, the Master Blaster had retired as a player and was a mentor for the side.

"It feels really good to see the support that the Indian team is getting" - Suryakumar Yadav

Team India have never really lacked the support of home fans at venues over the years, and it was no different during the second T20I at Mount Maunganui. The fans turned up in numbers with banners and flags as they witnessed a knock for the ages from Suryakumar Yadav.

BCCI @BCCI



Coming on



#TeamIndia | #NZvIND | @yuzi_chahal Winning hearts on & off the field - the @surya_14kumar way! Coming on BCCI.TV - a Chahal TV special - where SKY picks one fan from the stand to ask him a question

Expressing his gratitude for the unending support from the fans, Yadav said:

"There are so many people out here, it feels really good to see the support that the Indian team is getting. I noticed one fan and I am going to call him out here, I want to see what questions he has for me."

The No. 1 ranked T20I batter had a performance to remember as India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Men in Blue are scheduled to take on New Zealand in the third T20I on November 22 at the McLean Park in Napier.

Will Suryakumar Yadav go onto become India's best T20I batter of all time? Let us know what you think.

