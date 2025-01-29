Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja has opened up on how he overcame his rough patch after a drought-breaking hundred on Day 1 of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka. Khawaja, who stayed unbeaten on 147, said he always lived by the belief that he never let cricket dictate his life and credited his family for keeping him distracted as well.

The southpaw registered his first Test hundred since June 2023 when he got to the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka. The Pakistan-born Australia batter got there with a boundary which went on to become his maiden Test century in Sri Lanka as well.

With Khawaja struggling in the previous series against India, the 38-year-old has suggested that he has always maintained that something positive comes out of every bad thing. However, the southpaw also credited his hard work behind the scenes.

Speaking to SEN Cricket, he stated (via India Today):

"That's really special. A hundred.. everything comes from the Almighty. I truly believe that. Whether good or bad, you take it in the same stride. Whatever is meant to be, I always believe it's for the best, even if you can't see it now. There have been so many ups and downs in my life where I've thought, 'Oh, how bad is this?' But something amazing has always come from it. So, I don't let cricket dictate my life. I have a beautiful family and a supportive wife."

"There's a lot more to life than just cricket, but I still love playing, so I'll always try my best. I'll always train hard behind the scenes. But, you know, the big man up there has control over everything, so at some level, I kind of let go of it too."

Khawaja fell to Jasprit Bumrah on six occasions in the previous series at home against India. The southpaw managed only one half-century in five Tests and finished with 184 runs at 20.44.

"We've played for Australia for a long time" - Usman Khawaja pays tribute to Steve Smith

Steve Smith (Image Credits: Getty)

The Australian opener went on to pay tribute to Steve Smith, who not only completed 10000 runs but also scored a century in Galle. Khawaja recalled his early days with Smith, who he suggests will get even better in the coming months. He added:

"That's special. I've known Smudge since he was 16. I played first grade against him, and we grew up playing for New South Wales. We've played for Australia for a long time. You know, I've batted with him more than anyone in Test cricket. We have really good camaraderie. It's funny-we started off as boys, and now we're men. It was just really special. I really wanted to be out there for his 10,000th run.

"I thought I was going to do it in Sydney, but I missed out, so I was glad I was out there today. Yeah, it's really special. I'm very happy for him. And it's not over yet-you'll still see Steve and me batting tomorrow, so we look forward to it."

Australia ended Day 1 in Galle at 330/2.

