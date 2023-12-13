"I let my emotions fall out" - Shoaib Bashir reacts to his inclusion in England squad for India Tests

England's rookie off-spinner Shoaib Bashir revealed letting out his emotions and crying after earning the nod for the high-profile Test series in India. With Jack Leach as the senior spinner in India, the 20-year-old hopes to rub shoulders with him in the series.

Despite playing only six first-class games and taking 10 wickets, the think tank included him in a squad that has two other uncapped players. England men's cricket's managing director Robert Key has backed the 20-year-old to become a world-class spinner in the future.

Speaking to BBC Radio Somerset's Charlie Taylor, Bashir remains thankful for the opportunity and is excited to play with Leach.

"I was very numb inside when I got the call then I let my emotions fall out and I cried. It's so special and I'm very thankful for the opportunity. I love playing cricket - I've only played cricket growing up, I didn't play many other sports. I'm really close with Leachy, we speak about cricket all the time, go for lunch, go for coffees. I haven't played a game with him yet though so fingers crossed it happens in India."

England last toured India in 2021, suffering a 3-1 defeat as their spinners were relatively inexperienced. With the tourists picking up another inexperienced spin-bowling unit, the five-Test series could further fall against them.

Shoaib Bashir reveals the 'rock bottom' of his career:

Shoaib Bashir. (Image Credits: FOX Cricket twitter)

Bashir recalled that getting cut by Surrey was incredibly tough to take in and he felt fortunate to be snapped by Somerset. He added:

"That was rock bottom of my career. I didn't think I'd ever play at any sort of high level at that point. When you enjoy playing cricket you put in performances and that's what I did. Then I got a chance to play a second team game for Somerset at Guildford, where I live. That went well and the next game I took five wickets and Somerset signed me."

The first Test between India and England begins on January 25, 2024, in Hyderabad.