"I would like that experience in India" - Nasser Hussain calls for England to persist with James Anderson for the sub-continent tour next year

Former England captain Nasser Hussain called for star pacer James Anderson to remain in the national squad despite his struggles in the recently concluded Ashes series at home. The 41-year-old endured a dismal series, picking up a meager five wickets at a shockingly poor average of 85.40.

Despite Anderson's disappointing showing, the hosts drew the five-match series 2-2 after falling into a 0-2 hole.

England's next Test battle will be the five-Test series against India in January 2024, with the teams splitting their previous battle in England 2-2.

Speaking on the ICC Review, Hussain felt England should stick with Anderson, especially with the retirement of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes' mediocre record away from home.

"I think especially with Broad going, I would like that experience (in India). Chris Woakes has stated that he's not that keen anymore of playing away from home and his record's not great away from home. We'll see, he (Woakes) might change his mind. There's been a lot of mind changes recently. But if you don't have Woakes and you don't have Broad, you will need that experience of someone like Jimmy Anderson," said Hussain.

The former captain also pointed out Anderson's outstanding record against India and his vast experience playing in the sub-continent.

"Jimmy's got a very good record against India…and you need a balanced attack. You need that experience for younger players to come in. Listen, Jimmy's had a bad or an average couple of months, but you are a fool if you're writing off Jimmy Anderson," added Hussain.

The champion pacer has tasted the most success in his Test career against Team India, with 139 wickets at an average of 24.89, including six 5-wicket hauls. Anderson also boasts an impressive record in India, with 34 scalps in 13 matches at an average of less than 30.

"It’s the next test for Bazball" - Nasser Hussain

Joe Root will hope to emulate his reverse ramps in India next year.

Nasser Hussain remains fascinated to watch how the Bazball approach translates against the spinners on turning tracks in the tour of India early next year. Since undertaking the attacking brand of cricket, England have experienced a tremendous resurgence in Tests, winning 13 of their 18 games.

Among others, the Bazball approach paid rich dividends in their tour of Pakistan, where they achieved a historic 3-0 whitewash of the hosts.

"It’s the next test for Bazball. They said Bazball will work against one side, then they moved on to the next side. Then they moved on to New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan. The next challenge is India and everyone knows India in India is one of the sternest challenges in Test match cricket. It's Bazball against spin. Bazball against Ravi Ashwin, (Ravindra) Jadeja and Axar Patel and that is going to be fascinating," said Hussain.

England was the last team to beat India at their fortress in 2012/13, starring Alistair Cook, Kevin Pietersen, Graeme Swann, and Monty Panesar.

However, since that incredible series win, England have suffered defeats in seven of their nine Tests in India and won only a lone Test match.