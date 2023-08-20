“I would like to get Virat out” - Maheesh Theekshana hoping for big scalp in World Cup 2023 clash against India

Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana has admitted that he would like to get the big wicket of Virat Kohli in the World Cup 2023 match against India.

The Men in Blue will take on the Lankans in match number 33 of the World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2 - the same venue when India beat Sri Lanka to lift the World Cup in 2011.

In an interview on Revsportz’ show Backstage with Boria, Theekshana was asked which Indian batter he would be keen to dismiss in the World Cup 2023 clash on November 2. The 23-year-old replied:

“I would like to get Virat out because I haven’t got him out anytime. I’d like that wicket. I hope I can get it done."

Asked to elaborate on how he deals with the challenge of bowling to big guns like Kohli and Rohit Sharma among others, Theekshana said that he has no secret formula and believes in keeping things simple and adjusting his bowling as per the format.

“I’ve no secrets. In T20s, I am always trying to give them singles. In T20s, no one is happy with singles. In 50 overs, the role is different, you have to get wickets in the middle overs. I’ve learnt that you have to change your field at some of the times. You have to do some tricks and play with the mind of the batters to get wickets. But bowling in the powerplay and bowling in the death, it’s different,” Theekshana explained.

“When you are bowling against better guys, you have to be mentally ready. As a bowler, I just try to do my basics right. I know if I do that, I will end up getting wickets. You have to keep it simple,” he added.

The off-spinner has represented Sri Lanka in two Tests, 22 ODIs and 38 T20Is so far.

“If we click like we did in the Asia Cup, we have a good chance” - Theekshana on Sri Lanka’s World Cup chances

Sri Lanka may not be among the favorites heading into the ODI World Cup in India. However, Theekshana believes that if the team can click as a unit at the right time, just like they did in the Asia Cup last year, they can make an impact.

“Firstly, in the Asia Cup, the older guys did well. Bhanuka [Rajapaksa], Dasun [Shanaka] played really well in 2-3 games. Bhanuka played well in the final. As a bowling unit, we have better combination in spin," he said.

“In the fast bowling department, we have Dushmantha [Chameera] and Lahiru Kumara. Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana can also bowl 140-plus. They create different angles. If we click at the right point like we did in the Asia Cup, we have a good chance of doing wonders at the World Cup,” Theekshana concluded.

Sri Lanka were hammered by eight wickets by Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 opener, but recovered splendidly to lift the title by beating Pakistan in the final by 23 runs.