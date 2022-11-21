"I would like to mention that there is no cheat code" - Suryakumar Yadav 

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav addressed the calls of his knocks resembling those in video games due to his awe-striking strokeplay and unorthodox fashion. He certainly seemed to defy logic once again during his exceptional unbeaten century against New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday, November 20.

Virat Kohli addressed this in his congratulatory tweet to Suryakumar Yadav by mentioning that it must have been another video game innings by him. To his credit, he was not far off at all.

The Mumbai-born batter played a slew of extraordinary shots, ranging from a languid six over cover to several hoicks behind the wickets, in order to amass the bulk of his runs.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli @surya_14kumar Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar

Addressing video games and cheat code calls, Suryakumar stated that a lot of work has gone behind in mastering the shots during practice sessions.

Speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal on the latest edition of Chahal TV, he said:

"I would like to mention that, there is no cheat code, I have always been doing the same things that I do in the nets, and I play the same game wherever I play. I change nothing, just playing according to the format and with good intent, which is very important in this particular format."

He was adjudged Player of the Match for his unbeaten 111 off 51 deliveries at Mount Maunganui. The exemplary knock marked the second T20I ton of his career, with the first coming against England in the third T20I in July 2022.

"If the percentage of your fear of failure goes down, you enjoy your game" - Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai-born batter has been a revelation for Team India over the last 12 months and his exploits are setting new standards as well.

He recently recorded 1000 T20I runs for the year and will be on the lookout to add a few more runs with one more contest remaining in hand.

When asked about how he approaches the T20 format, the right-handed batter said:

"I look to play with a positive intent in this format, I don't think too much before batting because the time to think is during practice. You cannot afford to take too much pressure on the field, you just need to enjoy."

He continued:

"The one thing I have learnt since the time I have been playing, if the percentage of your fear of failure goes down, then you do not bring too much baggage, you enjoy your game and that is what I try to do."

Runscoring in the middle overs seems to be a problem Team India are glancing in the rearview mirror with Suryakumar in charge at the moment.

He will next be seen in action during the third T20I between India and New Zealand on Tuesday, November 22 at McLean Park in Napier.

Is Suryakumar Yadav truly Team India's Mr.360? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes