"I would like to promote him as a dedicated T20 batter" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Suryakumar Yadav's place in India's ODI side

Sanjay Manjrekar feels Suryakumar Yadav can be best utilized as a specialist T20 batter and shouldn't be included in India's ODI side.

Suryakumar is part of both of India's limited-overs squads for the upcoming series against the West Indies. While he is a certain pick in the shortest format, he is yet to secure his place in ODI cricket and might need to perform consistently to get a spot in India's World Cup squad.

During an interaction with News24 Sports, Manjrekar was asked whether Suryakumar should be included in India's ODI team or be kept exclusively for T20Is, to which he responded:

"I would like to promote him as a dedicated T20 batter but that is my personal view. It is a very personal thing because if you keep giving him chances in 50-over cricket, Suryakumar Yadav has the ability to perform in 50-over cricket as well."

The former Indian batter pointed out that his fellow Mumbaikar is not a spring chicken and that the longer format can adversely impact his T20 game:

"I believe because he is not a 20-year-old player and the level at which his T20 game has gone, a little complication can come in his game if you play him in 50-over cricket."

Suryakumar has smashed 1675 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 175.76 in 48 T20Is. He has not enjoyed similar success in ODI cricket, aggregating 433 runs at a below-par average of 24.05 in 23 games.

"I would want to keep life simple for him" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav endured a horror run in the ODI series against Australia.

Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted that Suryakumar Yadav wasn't at his best in the initial stages of IPL 2023 after his three golden ducks in the ODI series against Australia:

"When he played 50-over matches for India, when he got dismissed thrice off the first ball, it took him some time to regain his T20 form as well. He got derailed slightly. So I would want to keep life simple for him."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by observing that he wouldn't mind if the selectors feel the unconventional batter is required in India's ODI side as well:

"However, if any selector thinks that he needs Suryakumar Yadav's ability even in 50 overs, it will also not be a wrong decision or bad thinking."

Suryakumar will likely compete with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson for middle-order berths in India's full-strength ODI XI. Shreyas and Rahul are currently recuperating from surgeries and the duo will have to prove their fitness before being considered for a place in India's World Cup squad.

