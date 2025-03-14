"I like the rules we already have" - DC star makes huge statement on impact player rule amid WPL 2025

Delhi Capitals and India star Jemimah Rodrigues recently shared her views about the impact player rule. Rodrigues is currently playing for the Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season.

Delhi have been among the top teams this season and are set to play the final on Saturday, March 15, against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai. While the impact player rule has been used in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2023, it has faced a lot of skepticism and criticism.

Rodrigues is one such critic and stated that she is not a fan of the rule, deeming it unfair to the bowlers.

“I’m not a massive fan of the ‘Impact Player’ rule. I like the rules we already have. This is how we play our international cricket as well and that’s what is going to help us there. It’s unfair to the bowlers when you do so well and towards the end, a proper batter comes in for the opposition," the 24-year-old was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Unlike the IPL, the WPL does not have the impact player rule in place as of now.

"We’re really looking forward to it" - Jemimah Rodrigues on WPL 2025 final

Delhi Capitals have made it to the final of the WPL for the third time in as many seasons. However, they lost to Mumbai Indians and Royals Challengers Bengaluru, respectively, in the previous two campaigns.

As they finished at the top of the table this season and qualified directly for the final, they have had a week off ahead of the summit clash. The final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, where the Capitals have not played a single game.

However, Rodrigues doesn't seem to worried and is looking forward to the big game.

“Everyone in our team is familiar with the conditions and pitch here. We’ve been having good practice sessions on these off days. Honestly, after all the other pitches, Mumbai is like a batter’s dream. The outfield is fast. Time it in the gap, it’s a four. We’re really looking forward to it,” she said (as per the aforementioned source).

Delhi will be eager to break their losing streak in finals and clinch their first WPL trophy on Saturday.

