"I would like to stick with Prasidh Krishna" - Aakash Chopra on India's potential seam attack for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that he would persist with Prasidh Krishna in the Indian team's seam attack for the second Test against England, irrespective of Jasprit Bumrah's availability. He acknowledged that Krishna wasn't at his best in the first Test, but noted that the Karnataka seamer didn't give any excuses and admitted that he should have adjusted to the conditions quicker.

Ad

England beat India by five wickets in the first Test in Leeds. The second game of the five-match series is scheduled to start in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 2.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that he would retain the three specialist seamers if Bumrah is available for the second Test.

"All things get sorted out if Bumrah is there. Then I won't change the fast bowling. Siraj was quite unlucky. The guy works hard and bowls very well. He tries his best. I will give Mohammed Siraj 10 out of 10 for trying. He runs in hard, gives it all, but is sometimes unlucky," Chopra said (6:25).

Ad

Trending

"Prasidh Krishna was struggling to find the right lengths in the first innings. He said that he found difficulties with the slope in the second innings, but he should own up as a professional cricketer because he should have adjusted. He was not blaming anyone. There were no excuses. I would like to stick with Prasidh Krishna," he added.

Ad

Ad

Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets in England's first innings of the Leeds Test but conceded 128 runs in 20 overs. The lanky seamer gave away 92 runs in 15 overs while accounting for two dismissals in the second innings.

"Akash Deep is ahead of Arshdeep in the pecking order" - Aakash Chopra on potential replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Akash Deep has represented India in seven Tests. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Akash Deep should ideally be preferred over Arshdeep Singh if Jasprit Bumrah isn't available for the second Test.

Ad

"If Bumrah is not there, it starts a chain of thoughts as to what you would do. You have two options in the form of Akash Deep and Arshdeep. There will be a temptation to play Arshdeep because you get a left-arm option. Akash Deep is ahead of Arshdeep in the pecking order because he was a part of the BGT (Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25) and has already made his debut," he said.

Ad

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator urged India to play Arshdeep if Bumrah opts out of the game.

"Logically, you will want to pick him (Deep) first. I will actually pick Arshdeep Singh. I am going slightly left-field because I am just thinking about how wickets can be taken. The answer probably lies in Arshdeep Singh. So I will go towards Arsh, although, whoever you play, I don't think it would make a huge difference," Chopra reasoned.

Akash Deep has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 35.20 in seven Tests. Arshdeep Singh is yet to make his Test debut, but has the experience of playing county cricket for Kent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news