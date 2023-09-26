"I would like to tick off an ICC event" - Quinton de Kock determined to win 2023 World Cup for South Africa

South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock is keen to sign off from ODI cricket with a World Cup win this year. The 30-year-old opening batter also revealed that he would like to have a life after cricket and vowed his non-involvement with the game after retiring.
De Kock has already announced that he will retire from 50-over international cricket after the World Cup this year. The left-hander had a dream ending to his final ODI on home soil as South Africa beat Australia by 122 runs to clinch the five-game series 3-2.
As quoted by SA Cric Mag, the wicketkeeper-batter said in a recent interaction:
"I’ve played a lot of cricket already. I’ll give the World Cup my best shot. I would like to tick off an ICC event. I don’t see myself being involved in the game in any way when I stop playing. I want a life after cricket."
Having made his debut in 2013, De Kock has had a fulfilling ODI career, scoring 6176 runs in 145 games at an average of 44.75 with 17 centuries.
"He will be a big loss to South Africa, at least in the ODI stuff" - Temba Bavuma on Quinton de Kock
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has said that he had no idea about Quinton de Kock wanting to retire, admitting that he will miss the keeper-batter from a tactical standpoint.
Bavuma said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:
"I wasn't in the loop, as per his thinking or decision. With Quinny, at times, you can expect anything. It doesn't change how we see the guy. It's always been a pleasure playing with Quinton from our Under-15 days at school. He is an incredible player, talented; too much talent.
"He will be a big loss to South Africa, at least in the ODI stuff. He is one of the guys I lean on from a tactical point of view. Not having him within the space is going to be a bit of a challenge, but it's something we will have to overcome."
The Proteas start their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7 in New Delhi. South Africa have reached the semifinals four times but haven't gone beyond that.
