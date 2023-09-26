"I would like to tick off an ICC event" - Quinton de Kock determined to win 2023 World Cup for South Africa

South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock is keen to sign off from ODI cricket with a World Cup win this year. The 30-year-old opening batter also revealed that he would like to have a life after cricket and vowed his non-involvement with the game after retiring.

De Kock has already announced that he will retire from 50-over international cricket after the World Cup this year. The left-hander had a dream ending to his final ODI on home soil as South Africa beat Australia by 122 runs to clinch the five-game series 3-2.

As quoted by SA Cric Mag, the wicketkeeper-batter said in a recent interaction:

"I’ve played a lot of cricket already. I’ll give the World Cup my best shot. I would like to tick off an ICC event. I don’t see myself being involved in the game in any way when I stop playing. I want a life after cricket."

Having made his debut in 2013, De Kock has had a fulfilling ODI career, scoring 6176 runs in 145 games at an average of 44.75 with 17 centuries.

"He will be a big loss to South Africa, at least in the ODI stuff" - Temba Bavuma on Quinton de Kock

Temba Bavuma (Image Credits: Twitter)

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has said that he had no idea about Quinton de Kock wanting to retire, admitting that he will miss the keeper-batter from a tactical standpoint.

Bavuma said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I wasn't in the loop, as per his thinking or decision. With Quinny, at times, you can expect anything. It doesn't change how we see the guy. It's always been a pleasure playing with Quinton from our Under-15 days at school. He is an incredible player, talented; too much talent.

"He will be a big loss to South Africa, at least in the ODI stuff. He is one of the guys I lean on from a tactical point of view. Not having him within the space is going to be a bit of a challenge, but it's something we will have to overcome."

The Proteas start their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7 in New Delhi. South Africa have reached the semifinals four times but haven't gone beyond that.