“I’ll be indebted to him till my last breath” - Manoj Tiwary’s massive statement on former India batter

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary heaped praise on cricketing great Virender Sehwag, terming him an 'idol'. Tiwary recalled how Sehwag gave up his place in the team during a 2011 five-ODI series against the West Indies so the then-newcomer would get an opportunity to prove himself.

During an interview on The Lallantop, Manoj Tiwary revealed how Sehwag sacrificed his spot in the team even after smashing a double century in the previous game. The former Kolkata Knight Riders batter was struggling with scores of 2, 2, 22, 11, and 24 in his first five games for India, but Sehwag's sacrifice gave his career a new life.

"He [Sehwag] is my idol. I will be indebted to him till my last breath. Because if he didn't drop himself, my life would have been different. When Virender Sehwag, [Gautam ]Gambhir bhai and I had good relations, and I was part of the team for 7 years in and out, Viru bhai saw that I wasn't getting chances or being shuffled up and down. Sometimes, I would suddenly be made to open, then then bat at 5; he observed that I was not given justice," he said.

Manoj Tiwary recalled his discussion with Sehwag, who was captaining the team in the series. He also added how Sehwag conveyed the message to Gambhir, who led the team in the fifth and final match of the series with the former sitting out.

"The series in which he scored a double hundred (in Indore). He rested himself and told Gambhir that we have to make him play and bat at No. 4. In the bus, Viru bhai asked me, where do you want to bat. I said I just want to bat for the country. When he insisted, I told him, I've always batted at No. 4. So then he conveyed it to him [Gambhir]," he recalled.

Manoj Tiwary slammed unbeaten hundred in 5th ODI against West Indies in 2011

As Virender Sehwag dropped himself, Manoj Tiwary made the opportunity count by slamming an unbeaten hundred in the fifth ODI against West Indies in Chennai. Ajinkya Rahane and Parthiv Patel fell for ducks, which allowed Tiwary to walk in early.

He was involved in key partnerships with Gambhir (31) and Virat Kohli (80). Tiwary scored 104 runs off 126 balls, striking 10 boundaries and a six before he was retired hurt. India won and he was named Player of the Match.

"And look how things turned out. As I always believe it luck, in the first three balls, India lost two wickets – Ajinkya Rahane and Parthiv Patel. When I went in there, I had a blank mind. When that happens, more often than not, good things happen. This was written in my stars – to score a hundred. So when I scored the century and collected the Player of the Match award, I felt that I belong in international cricket. He [Sehwag] was very happy," Tiwary conlcuded.

