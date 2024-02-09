"I’ll never stop" - Ian Bishop's reply to troll criticising him for 'remember the name' praise for Carlos Brathwaite

Ian Bishop said he would never stop praising under-appreciated players as a pundit while replying to an X user, who criticized him for his famous 'remember the name' comment for Carlos Brathwaite in the 2016 T20 World Cup final in India.

Brathwaite hit four back-to-back sixes in the last over against England to score 34* (10) and win West Indies the tournament. However, that was just his fourth T20I match. But after that, his career returns plummetted and he went past that score just once in the next 33 T20Is, and played his last international in 2019.

The X user's reply came on another post that mentioned how Bishop called Pakistan's Ali Raza, who took 4/34 against Australia in the Under-19 World Cup on Wednesday, a superstar. The user said the West Indian makes "everyone a superstar" and that everyone should "hold their horses" with younger players.

"I was an ambitionless, drifting teenager when I first played senior cricket with Phil Simmons, against (Malcolm) Marshall, (Joel) Garner & later, (Michael) Holding," Bishop replied. "I heard they’d said nice things about my game. That inspired me to believe in myself. I’ll never stop passing that on to others."

Bishop was a right-arm fast-bowler. He featured in 43 Tests and 84 ODIs, picking up 279 wickets in total. Now, he is considered one of the best commentators in the game for not only his ability to give the audience the thrill of the moment but also because of his research behind every game and in-match analysis.

Where is Carlos Brathwaite?

Although he is nowhere close to the international side, Brathwaite is still playing T20s.

He recently featured in the ILT20 league in the UAE and even took a wicket for the Gulf Giants. The all-rounder has also veered into commentary and punditry.

