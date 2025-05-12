"I'll never stop learning from them" - Discarded India opener pays tribute as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire from Test cricket

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw recently reacted to the Test retirements of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He stated that he considered himself lucky to have played alongside the two star batters.

Shaw thanked Sharma and Kohli for their contributions to Indian cricket. Suggesting that he will continue learning from the two former India Test skippers, the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram:

"I grew up watching them. I was lucky enough to play alongside them. And I’ll never stop learning from them. Virat bhai and Rohit bhai, thank you for making Indian cricket what it is today. And thank you for making all of us believe in dreams. Forever grateful. Forever proud."

It is worth noting that Prithvi Shaw made his Test debut under Virat Kohli's captaincy in 2018. He announced himself on the big stage with a sublime 134-run knock against the West Indies in Rajkot. However, following the promising start, a string of underwhelming outings led to his ouster from the national team.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from T20I cricket after 2024 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Test retirements came ahead of the side's upcoming tour of England. Interestingly, the two also drew curtains on their T20I careers together.

Kohli announced his T20I retirement after the Men in Blue beat South Africa by seven runs in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. Sharma, who captained India at the showpiece event, also retired from the format after the ICC event.

The two seasoned campaigners are likely to continue playing in the ODI format. Kohli finished his red-ball career as India's fourth-highest run-getter in Test cricket, chalking up 9,230 runs across 210 innings.

Sharma, on the other hand, amassed 4,301 runs in 116 Test innings. Both of their last assignments in India whites were the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. The Pat Cummins-led Australia beat India 3-1 in the series.

