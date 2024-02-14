"I'll pass it onto her" - Pat Cummins's response to an Indian fan saying he loves his wife goes viral

Australian captain Pat Cummins shared a couple of pictures on his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 14, to wish his wife a happy Valentine's Day.

In one of the pictures posted by Cummins, he can be seen posing with his wife Becky Boston on the beach with surfing boards.

The cricket star captioned the post:

"Super-mum, wife, my valentine and apparently a pro-surfer too. Happy Valentines @becky_cummins ❤️."

Interestingly, an Indian fan commented on the post, writing that he loves Cummins' better half. Responding to the comment, the star fast bowler mentioned that he would pass the message on to his wife.

Screenshot of Pat Cummins' comments

Pat Cummins and Becky Boston dated for several years before finally tying the knot on July 29, 2022. The couple became parents for the first time with the birth of their newborn baby boy on October 8, 2021.

"He’ll add leadership to their team" - Sunil Gavaskar confident of SRH appointing Pat Cummins as their new captain for IPL 2024

Cummins will ply his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise acquired the pacer's services for a whopping ₹20.50 crore at the mini-auction in Dubai.

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar opined that Hyderabad should roped in Cummins as their new skipper.

Speaking to Star Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"I believe getting Pat Cummins was a good move, although it might have been a bit pricey. He’ll add leadership to their team, which they were missing before. Last season, some of the bowling decisions in important games were confusing and led to losses. With Cummins as captain now, I’m confident it’ll improve the team’s performance."

South Africa's Aiden Markram captained SRH in the previous season. However, they endured a disappointing season, finishing last with just four wins from 14 games.

It is worth mentioning that Markam has done exceedingly well as a leader for SunRisers Eastern Cape, guiding them to two back-to-back title triumphs in SA 20.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App