“I’ll see him later today and sign some stuff” - Australia opener’s promise for fan who crashed car because of him during BBL 2024-25

Young Australian opener Sam Konstas has promised to sign some merchandise for the fan who crashed his car into a stationary vehicle while chasing him for an autograph. Konstas claimed that he hadn't realized the fan was chasing him.

In camera footage gone viral on social media on Wednesday, the fan spotted the 19-year-old walking into the stadium for his BBL 2024-25 game. While the fan parked his car, he left the handbrake off, causing the car to roll forward and hit another vehicle. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Speaking to reporters Konstas stated, as quoted by Perth Now:

"Hopefully I’ll see him later today and sign some stuff. But yeah, hopefully he’s all good. I didn’t even know (he was chasing me). It wasn’t funny, but hopefully he’s all good. But I saw the clip and, yeah, it was a bit viral."

The New South Welshman grabbed eyeballs on his Test debut against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Facing Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball, the right-hander played some audacious strokes on his way to a quick-fire 60.

"It’ll be exciting for him to be part of that Ashes squad" - Former Australia opener on Sam Konstas

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

With England and Australia set to lock horns in the Ashes series later this year, ex-Aussie opener David Warner is interested to see how Konstas copes with the Barmy Army. Warner said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"I always found that going with them (detractors) and enjoying it is the right way to go about it. Because at the end of the day, it makes you perform better. They want you to fail, but by you performing, it shuts them up. I can’t wait for the Barmy Army to come out next year. It’s going to be exciting. I might be able to throw a few barbs from the commentary box. It’ll be exciting for him to be part of that Ashes squad, permitting form."

Australia haven't lost an Ashes series since 2015.

