"I didn't look at where the ball had gone" - Navdeep Saini narrates the winning moment at the Gabba

Navdeep Saini has opened up about his side of India's historic winning moment at the Gabba in Brisbane. The 28-year-old pacer also divulged details about his on-field conversations with Rishabh Pant.

Navdeep Saini, nursing a groin injury, came to the crease with 325-7 on the scoreboard. Two balls later, Pant hit an anti-climactic full-toss by Josh Hazlewood straight down the ground for four and created a moment that will be etched in the annals of Indian cricket forever.

Talking to The Times of India, Navdeep Saini said he was so focused on running that he didn't realize that they had won until Pant stopped to celebrate.

"When he (Pant) hit the winning runs, he shouted 'run'. I knew he had asked me to run as fast as possible. I didn't look at where the ball had gone and started running. When he stopped to celebrate, then I realized we had won (laughs). I knew he was going to hammer the bowler."

Saini made his debut in the 3rd Test in Sydney and ended the tour with four wickets to his name.

Navdeep Saini discusses his partnership with Rishabh Pant

On his partnership with Pant, Navdeep Saini narrated the southpaw's instructions to him on the crease. Saini said he always believed that Pant will bring India to victory.

"It was the first time that I was batting alongside Rishabh. It was so much fun. I knew he will take India to the win. When I went to the crease, I looked at Rishabh and asked 'kya karna hai'? (What do I have to do?). Rishabh said 'kuch nahi karna, bass tej bhagna, jab bolunga, risky run mat lena (Just run when I say and don't take a risky run). He (Pant) went back to his crease and then came back again and told me 'don't worry, mai dekh lunga' (Don't worry, I will handle it)."

Navdeep Saini was not one of the major stars of India's triumph Down Under. However, he won many hearts when he, soldiering through the pain in his groin, bowled those crucial overs on the 4th Day in Brisbane.