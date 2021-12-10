"I would love to get my favourite cricketer Virat Kohli's wicket someday" - Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who came up the ranks quickly in the last year, hopes to take his favourite cricket Virat Kohli's wicket one day.

The leg-spinner was the standout bowler in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, finishing with 16 scalps from eight matches. As he continues to grow in stature, Hasaranga is aiming to get the wickets of his favourite batters one day.

When asked to name the players he wishes to dismiss in his career, Hasaranga told ANI:

"I would love to get my favourite cricketer Virat Kohli's wicket someday. I also want to pick Babar Azam and Glenn Maxwell's wickets as well."

Incidentally, Hasaranga has seen the likes of Kohli and Maxwell in close quarters while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second phase of IPL 2021.

"I don't want to be the next Muralitharan or the next Herath" - Wanindu Hasaranga

The 24-year-old cricketer is touted as the successor to Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath, who have represented Sri Lanka with flying colours in the past. Hasaranga, however, stressed that there is no pressure on him for him to deliver. He said:

"When I am bowling, I always try to take wickets. When I am in the national team, I always try to do my best for the team. That's why I am successful. I am always motivated to perform. I don't feel any pressure. I don't want to be the next Muralitharan or the next Herath. I want to be the first Hasaranga."

Hasaranga has been in stellar form in the ongoing Lanka Premier League, plying his trade for Jaffna Kings. Highlighting the impact of leg-spinners in the shortest formats, he said:

"Leg spinners can do anything. Because in T20 cricket, batsmen are going to hit big shots. We have a lot of variations. Sometimes, we can get hit for 40-50 runs in a match. But in the next match, we find a way to get back and pick 4-5 wickets. Leg-spinners can win matches."

Also Read Article Continues below

Wanindu Hasaranga has so far picked up five wickets from three games with the best figures of 3/16 against the Dambulla Giants.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar