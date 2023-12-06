“I love doing life with you” - Sanjana Ganesan shares heartfelt post for Jasprit Bumrah on his 30th birthday

Renowned TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan shared an adorable post for hubby Jasprit Bumrah on the occasion of the fast bowler’s 30th birthday on Wednesday, December 6. She took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures with the cricketer and also posted a heartfelt message.

Bumrah is renowned as one of the finest fast bowlers of the current generation. He has played 30 Tests, 89 ODIs, and 62 T20Is, claiming 128, 149, and 74 wickets, respectively.

On the special occasion of the pacer's birthday on Wednesday, Sanjana took to her social media handle and shared a profound note.

“The highs feel transcendent and the lows aren’t so bad when we’re together every smile, every tear, every joy, everything, big or small, with you, always ❤️ I love doing life with you, happy birthday my 🌏❤️,” she wrote, while also posting some endearing images.

Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in Goa in March 2021. In September this year, the couple was blessed with a son.

Along with Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, RP Singh, Glenn Phillips, Andrew Flintoff, and Karun Nair are some of the other members of the cricketing fraternity who are also celebrating their birthday on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the standout performers of the 2023 World Cup

Team India had a memorable 2023 World Cup campaign at home. They won 10 matches in a row before going down to Australia by six wickets in the grand final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bumrah was one of the standout bowlers in the tournament. He finished as the fourth-leading wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup, with 20 scalps in 11 matches at an average of 18.65 and an excellent economy rate of 4.06.

The right-arm pacer will next be seen in action during the tour of South Africa. He has been rested for the T20Is and the ODIs but has been named vice-captain for the two-match Test series.

The first Test will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to December 30 and the second one at Newlands in Cape Town from January 3 to January 7.