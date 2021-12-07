"I would love to play in the IPL" - Ajaz Patel open to playing in the T20 league

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel, who scripted history last week with a 10-wicket haul in an innings, has expressed his desire to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 33-year-old spinner, who was born in Mumbai before his parents moved to New Zealand, stated that it would be a privilege to take part in the cash-rich league.

Speaking to NDTV, Ajaz said:

"Yeah, hopefully if the opportunity presents itself, I would love to play in the IPL [Indian Premier League] in India."

He added:

"It's an amazing tournament. Everyone follows it really closely and it brings a lot of cheers and thrills around the world. So, it's a great tournament and I will be privileged it the opportunity came."

With teams heading to the mega auction before IPL 2022, it won't be a surprise if Ajaz Patel attracts any bidders given his recent exploits with the ball against India.

Ajaz Patel became only the third cricketer after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to pick up 10 wickets in an innings in 144 years of Test cricket.

He enjoys a good record in the shortest format of the game, having picked up 73 wickets from 62 games at an economy rate of 7.54. Patel has also represented the Kiwis in four T20I games, scalping seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.53.

"I don't even think it was on my bucket list" - Ajaz Patel on 10-wicket haul

When Ajaz Patel landed in India for the two-match Test series, he hadn't even begun to think of the possibility of picking up 10 wickets in an innings.

He showed extreme determination, bowling 47.5 overs to achieve the freak feat, but a humble Ajaz said that he was lucky to attain the milestone.

"I don't even think it (10-for in an innings) was on my bucket list. It was beyond imagination. I don't think you even dream of achieving something as special as that.

"You need a lot of luck to go your away to be able achieve something like that. It was very very special, beyond any of my wildest dreams," he added.

Ajaz Patel will next be seen in action when New Zealand host Bangladesh for a Test series, starting on January 1.

