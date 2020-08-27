I would love to take part in the PSL in the future: Chris Woakes

England cricketer, Chris Woakes has expressed an interest in participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the coming future.

While talking to the current Pakistan Test opener, Shan Masood in a video uploaded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Chris Woakes showed his happiness on the restart of international Cricket in Pakistan. The England all-rounder stated that he would love partake in the PSL in the future:

“I would love to [take part in the PSL], I really would. I want to play in as many franchise cricket leagues as possible because it improves you as a player, playing in different conditions in front of different crowds and under different managements. I would love to play there hopefully sometime in the future.”

I hope Test tours take place more frequently in Pakistan: Chris Woakes

The 31-year old fast-bowler, who hails from Birmingham, remarked that he had heard good things about Pakistan and the PSL from the English cricketers who played there. Chris Woakes hopes that Test games in Pakistan become a regular feature:

“I have heard great things about Pakistan from the guys who went there and played in the PSL. Those guys were full of praise about how things were there. Obviously, the security was really good. Pakistan is a beautiful country and I have heard great stories about how passionate the fans are there. So I hope Test tours take place more frequently in the country.”

Speaking to Shan Masood on the recently-concluded, closely-fought Test series between England and Pakistan, Chris Woakes said that Pakistan always adapt well to English conditions unlike other touring teams:

“This series was also hugely competitive and we [England] had to work extra hard to overcome the challenge. Pakistan had a 10-year unbeaten record [in England] and we saw in the series how competitive it was especially since, you guys always seem to adapt very well to the conditions which most of the foreign teams touring here find challenging. Pakistan have always had great support in England. I am sure the crowd would have enjoyed the Old Trafford Test as the match deserved a crowd."

Chris Woakes was at the center of England's heroic victory at the Emirates Old Trafford in the 1st Test against Pakistan. The win in Manchester was of immense importance as it turned out to be a series-triumphing win for England. Chris Woakes' magnificent 84* saw England home by three wickets.