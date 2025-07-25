"I'm always on the baby camera" - Emotional KL Rahul opens up on missing 4-month-old daughter amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Star India cricketer KL Rahul got all emotional while talking about his four-month-old daughter amid the ongoing Test series against England. Rahul is married to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. Their daughter, Evaarah, was born earlier this year in March.KL Rahul expressed that he loves children and always wanted a child. He revealed how he had to go back to play the IPL 2025 season just a couple of days after their daughter was born. Notably, Rahul did not take a long break after the IPL and travelled with the India A team ahead of the Test series. While he wanted to spend time with his daughter and family, it was a tough call.&quot;I have done a little bit (daddy duties), but unfortunately, two days after she was born I had to go play the IPL game. I tried in whatever breaks we got during the IPL to go back for a couple of days. It was really hard to come here and play that India A game because I had not spent any time with her and I knew when I come here I won't see her for another two months. There were some really hard decisions that I've had to make in the last few months,&quot; he said on Sony Sports Network.While he misses his daughter, KL Rahul added that he keeps looking at her pictures and is on the baby camera. He ensures he does not miss any moment of her growing up.&quot;I haven't seen her and I just keep seeing her pictures and I'm always on the baby camera all day so I can see what she's doing, making sure I don't miss anything or any part of her growth. It is a difficult thing to do when you are travelling and playing and miss not seeing her each day,&quot; he said.The right-hander is in great form, playing a key role for India with the bat throughout the ongoing series. In a relatively inexperienced team, he is among the few senior members and has taken that responsibility.KL Rahul is India's third-highest run-getter in the series so farOpening the batting, KL Rahul has performed well for India consistently throughout the series so far. He is the third-highest run-scorer for the visitors after captain Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.The right-hander has piled on 421 runs from seven innings, averaging 60.14 with two tons and a fifty. He made 137 runs in the second innings of the first Test in Leeds and 100 in the first innings of the third Test at Lord's.In the first innings of the ongoing fourth Test, Rahul got off to a fine start. He made 46 runs off 98 balls before he was dismissed. The opener failed to build on the start, as he appeared solid in the middle.With India 102 behind and the series on the line, he will have to carry his form as a senior member of the team under pressure.