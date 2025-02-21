"I'm not the curator" - Rohit Sharma drops hilarious statement ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Team India captain Rohit Sharma responded in his trademark fashion when quizzed about the pitch for the upcoming high-octane clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. The Dubai International Stadium, fresh off hosting the International League T20, sported a rather slow and sluggish surface for India's six-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and co. scored 228 in the first innings, recovering from 35-5 in the first powerplay. It was far from a routine run chase for India as they had to dig deep in the middle overs. The foundation set in the initial overs worked in India's favor, as batting became difficult as the game progressed.

The absence of dew was another huge factor as spinner Rishad Hossain troubled the Men in Blue with figures of 2-38. Team India were at 144-4 at one stage, but the calm-headed pair of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul saw the team through. The run chase was completed with more than three overs to spare, with Gill completing his hundred in the dying moments.

The nature of the Dubai pitch could have a huge impact on the India-Pakistan encounter. The Men in Green have been playing on home soil for some time now, where flat decks are far more prevalent.

“Not sure, but it will be pretty much similar I guess. I am not the curator here to tell you how exactly it will play but looks like it with the way the games have been played here" Rohit Sharma said after Team India's win over Bangladesh (via Inside Sport).

Pakistan kickstarted their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a 60-run loss to New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi.

"We knew there wouldn't be much grass on the pitch" - Team India captain Rohit Sharma

The Men in Blue have a fair share of experience playing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), largely in the shortest format of the game though. As far as ODIs are concerned, Team India's last endeavor in the Middle East came in the form of the 2018 Asia Cup, where they remained unbeaten, a run that included two comfortable wins over Pakistan.

"We knew there wouldn't be much grass on the pitch and it would be a bit slower. That is how it exactly played. With the bat as well, we were a bit under pressure but when you play against a quality side, you expect this," Rohit Sharma said of the conditions (as per the aforementioned source).

Team India are scheduled to take on Pakistan on Sunday, February 23. It marks their first meeting in ODIs since the 2023 ODI World Cup.

