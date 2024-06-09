"I’m definitely looking at Mohammad Amir vs Rohit Sharma" - Yuvraj Singh highlights key player battles in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is looking forward to Indian captain Rohit Sharma's face-off against Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir when the two teams lock horns in New York on Sunday, June 9. Yuvraj also spoke about the battle between Shaheen Afridi and Virat Kohli.

The former cricketer and ICC's ambassador for the T20 World Cup shed light on Pakistan's quality bowling attack and how its match-up with India's star-studded batting line-up augurs well for a fantastic game.

Speaking in a video posted by ICC, here's what Yuvraj Singh had to say about the game:

"Pakistan have got some really fiery bowlers. I think we got a stronger batting side. I’m definitely looking at Mohammed Amir vs Rohit because he likes to get the ball full and then Shaheen Afridi against Virat. I think these are going to be some big match ups."

Yuvraj understands the excitement of the encounter between the arch-rivals because of the history and how the two teams have had some fascinating encounters over the years. He was part of the Indian team that beat Pakistan in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Yuvraj Singh on handling pressure

Yuvraj Singh believes that while both sides have their own set of quality players, the team that would hold their nerves and not get fazed by the occasion will be the one that will come out on top. On this, he stated:

"At the end of the day, you have to use your mind. You have to play according to the situation and I feel the team which plays according to the situation and keeps the emotion back will definitely win this game."

India have won six out of their seven T20 World Cup encounters against Pakistan and will want to continue their dominance.

