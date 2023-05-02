Star Australian batter Steve Smith hopes that his brief stint with Sussex will help his form ahead of a grueling winter in England, starting with the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at The Oval on June 7. The right-handed batter also hopes to impart as much knowledge as possible to the many young batters at Sussex.

Smith will be available for three County Championship matches for Sussex, starting with facing Worcestershire on May 4 and locking horns with Leicestershire on the 11, followed by a home fixture against Glamorgan on the 18, a game that might pit him against Marnus Labuschagne.

Smith stated that he loves playing in England and will be going with an open mind ahead of his maiden county stint. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said:

"I've never played four-day county cricket, so I'm looking forward to that experience. Sussex have a lot of really young batters, hopefully I can impart some knowledge and help in any way I can. I'm going in with an open mind. I love playing cricket over in England. It should be good fun and also a good lead-in for the winter ahead."

The former Aussie captain will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ollie Robinson at Sussex. Pujara, who has been in blistering form, reveled in sharing the dressing room with the ace Aussie batter and believes his experience will be invaluable.

"Hopefully, I can replicate something like I did last time I was over there" - Steve Smith

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on the Test series in India earlier this year, Steve Smith acknowledged the need to adapt to vastly different conditions in England to stand any chance of success.

"It's just recognising what England entails and how I want to play over there. It's completely different conditions to Australia or India, where we've just been. Understanding the swinging ball, the nipping ball, a lot less spin than what we faced in India. Getting myself into a frame of mind and sort my technique to play in those conditions. I'm looking forward to that and hopefully, I can replicate something like I did last time I was over there."

The New South Wales batter was the best batter from both sides by a country mile during the 2019 Ashes series, accumulating 774 runs in four Tests at over 100.

