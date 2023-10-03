"I'm the guy for you to bat at No.4" - Marnus Labuschagne reveals conversation with selectors before inclusion in 2023 World Cup squad

Star Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne recently revealed that he told the selectors he was the right man to bat at No.4 in the 2023 World Cup before Ashton Agar's injury vacated a spot in the squad. Labuschagne underlined the need to make some technical and mental shifts to prove to the selectors he has the ability to succeed in one-day cricket.

The South African-born cricketer has been in top form in the last few games, dating back to the 1st ODI against the Proteas when he scripted a memorable win for Australia. The 29-year-old made a century in the following game and scored a brisk 72 in his most recent ODI against India.

Speaking on The Unplayable Podcast, Labuschagne revealed the conversation he had with the Australian selectors after he was excluded from the inital squad:

"I couldn't have predicted how it all unfolded and how it happened, but I was very confident. I did tell selectors when I wasn't included: 'I really feel like I'm the guy for you to bat at No.4. I know I'm not there, I know I haven't performed like I wanted to but I know I'm the person for the job at that spot'".

The right-hander highlighted that he had complete confidence in the changes he made, and all he needed was an opportunity to showcase it.

"And then from there I worked hard at home on my one-day game on a few things I wanted to change – a few technical things and just a few mental shifts as well. I was feeling very confident. So it was just about if the opportunity was going to arise (but) I felt very confident that I would take it if it did come."

With Australia's middle-order looking slightly shaky leading into showpiece event, Labuschagne and Steve Smith will have an extremely critical role to play in bunting bowling attacks.

"I haven't got caught up in what might happen or what's going to happen" - Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The right-hander also believes showing intent and staying calm regardless of the situation has been a significant tweak in his gameplay. He elaborated:

"Over the last eight games … it was more about making sure I'm showing intent, that I'm really reading the game and I'm staying calm. What I've done really well (from South Africa onwards) is I haven't got caught up in what might happen or what's going to happen. It's just a matter of I'm ready if that's where I am (batting at No.4) come that first game against India."

Australia will open their World Cup campaign against hosts India on October 8 in Chennai.