"I’m happy that I’m back playing cricket" - Prithvi Shaw on his future goals

Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw slammed an excellent hundred in the ongoing Ranji Trophy game against Chattisgarh in Raipur. He played a 159-run knock off 185 balls, laced with 18 fours and three sixes, which helped his side post a challenging first-innings total on board.

This was Shaw's second game on his return from injury. The right-handed batter suffered a knee injury last year during his County stint with Northamptonshire. He had a decent start against Bengal, scoring 35 runs, but failed to convert it into a big hundred. However, Shaw didn't take much time to make his presence felt.

Back in the headlines, there were obvious questions from the media about his future goals. Once touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, Prithvi Shaw asserted that he is currently focused on winning the Ranji Trophy with Mumbai.

“I’m not thinking too far off and want to stay in the present," Shaw told The Indian Express. "There is no expectation, I’m happy that I’m back playing cricket. I have just come back after injury and just want to give my best. My aim is to win the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and I’m trying to achieve that by contributing as much as I can going ahead."

Shaw has missed most of the domestic season due to injury, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He will aim to continue his good form before the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 24-year-old will represent the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024 after the franchise retained him despite a poor season last year. He scored just 106 runs in eight games at a dismal average of 13.25.

"The feeling was a bit ajeeb" - Prithvi Shaw on thoughts after resuming batting post-injury

Prithvi Shaw has had a difficult time in the last few months while recovering from injury. When asked about his feelings after picking up the bat for the first time post-injury, Shaw replied:

“I wasn’t nervous but the feeling was a bit ajeeb (strange) when I resumed my batting. However, I did a match simulation and was motivating myself that everything will be fine. My body language was fine."

Shaw last played for India in 2021 during a T20I game against Sri Lanka in Colombo. He has represented the Men in Blue in five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I so far.

